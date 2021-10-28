e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 11:11 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh reports two Covid-19 deaths, logs 19 fresh cases

Indore sees 17 new cases in 48 hours, Bhopal also witnesses rise in cases
Staff Reporter
File pic |

File pic |

Advertisement

BHOPAL: Two Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the last 48 hours in Madhya Pradesh, according to Health Department officials. A coronavirus patient died in Vidisha and the second death was reported in Bhopal. The toll in the state climbed to 10,515 on Thursday.

Indore and Bhopal continue to see a spurt in Covid-19 cases. Indore reported 17 new cases in the last 48 hours, of which 8 were reported on Thursday. New variant AY-2.4 has left the health department concerned. Five more cases have surfaced in the state capital.

The coronavirus positive rate has climbed to 0.03 per cent from 0.02 per cent.

As per the health department, 27 cases were reported on Tuesday, 20 cases surfaced on Wednesday and again on Thursday 19 more people were diagnosed with the infection. The number of active cases stands at 115 in Madhya Pradesh.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said, “Corona positive rate is 0.03 per cent. Recovery rate is 98.6 per cent. Today, 19 cases have been reported. Government is monitoring the situation.” Earlier on the day the Central government extended  Covid-19 restrictions across the country till November 30 to prevent any further spread of the infection.

Neurologist of Hamidia Hospital and former medical superintendent Dr ID Chaurasia said, “Corona cases are increasing in China and other countries.  In India, people have become very casual. Markets are witnessing heavy rush due to festivals. Madhya Pradesh is also reporting a rise in COVID cases. People should take things seriously and follow all precautions strictly.”

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Petrol reaches Rs 120.4 per litre in Anuppur; diesel at Rs 109.5

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 11:11 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal