Madhya Pradesh reports two Covid-19 deaths, logs 19 fresh cases

BHOPAL: Two Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the last 48 hours in Madhya Pradesh, according to Health Department officials. A coronavirus patient died in Vidisha and the second death was reported in Bhopal. The toll in the state climbed to 10,515 on Thursday.

Indore and Bhopal continue to see a spurt in Covid-19 cases. Indore reported 17 new cases in the last 48 hours, of which 8 were reported on Thursday. New variant AY-2.4 has left the health department concerned. Five more cases have surfaced in the state capital.

The coronavirus positive rate has climbed to 0.03 per cent from 0.02 per cent.

As per the health department, 27 cases were reported on Tuesday, 20 cases surfaced on Wednesday and again on Thursday 19 more people were diagnosed with the infection. The number of active cases stands at 115 in Madhya Pradesh.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said, “Corona positive rate is 0.03 per cent. Recovery rate is 98.6 per cent. Today, 19 cases have been reported. Government is monitoring the situation.” Earlier on the day the Central government extended Covid-19 restrictions across the country till November 30 to prevent any further spread of the infection.

Neurologist of Hamidia Hospital and former medical superintendent Dr ID Chaurasia said, “Corona cases are increasing in China and other countries. In India, people have become very casual. Markets are witnessing heavy rush due to festivals. Madhya Pradesh is also reporting a rise in COVID cases. People should take things seriously and follow all precautions strictly.”

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 11:11 PM IST