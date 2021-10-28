Madhya Pradesh: Petrol reaches Rs 120.4 per litre in Anuppur; diesel at Rs 109.5

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The price of petrol rose to Rs 120.4 per litre, while the diesel cost reached Rs 109.5 per litre in the border district of Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The fuel prices have shot up by 36 paise (petrol) and 33 paise (diesel) per litre in the last 24 hours, said Abhishek Jaiswal, a petrol pump owner from Annupur.

Similarly, the price of petrol and diesel registered a hike of 36 paise and 38 paise per litre respectively in Bhopal, said Nakul Sharma, secretary of the MP Petrol Pump Owners Association.

Petrol now costs Rs 116.94 per litre, while the price of diesel has reached 106.35 per litre in the capital city, he said.

The rise is significant, as the price of petrol and diesel was Rs 110.33 and Rs 99.05 per litre respectively in Bhopal on October 1, Sharma said, adding that the fuel prices have shot up 21 times since the start of the month.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 03:40 PM IST