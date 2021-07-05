Madhya Pradesh reports 4,05,196 vaccinations, huge rush at session sites amid reports of shortage of vaccines

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh reported 405,196 vaccinations on Monday, taking its overall tally to 22,004,834 on the last day of the three-day vaccination drive of the state government. The second dose of Covishield was administered at all the vaccination centres in the state. During the three-day vaccination drive, the double dose tally increased from 25 lakh to 3,216,664, while the single dose tally is 18,788,170. The main thrust of this recent vaccination drive was to increase the second dose tally in the state.

There was huge rush at the vaccination centres (session sites) from the morning as people anticipated a shortage of vaccines. The limited stock of vaccines led to tensions running high among the beneficiaries at the vaccination centres.

Besides, one of the beneficiaries fainted after being in queue at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir vaccination centre for over two hours. He was rushed to JP Hospital and was then referred to Hamidia Hospital. There was a huge rush at the vaccination centres. The police were pressed into service to control the rush as onsite registration was full till noon. The rest of the beneficiaries were told that there was a shortage of stock.

The beneficiaries created a ruckus at the vaccination centres when they were told that onsite slots were full and registration had been completed by noon according to the availability of the stock of vaccines. Beneficiaries who had been in queue for hours and were waiting for their turn, were furious, but police controlled the situation. Those beneficiaries had to return without vaccination doses. The Habibganj police were called in to control the rush at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir vaccination centre at Shivaji Nagar.

There was also some confusion among the beneficiaries over Covaxin and Covishield doses as the National Health Mission (NHM) had stated that beneficiaries who had received the first dose between March 16 (112 days as on July 5) and April 12 (84 days on July 5) would be eligible for the second dose of the vaccines. Vaccines were administered at only 25 vaccination centres (session sites).