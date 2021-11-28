Madhya Pradesh: Remove panchayat secretaries posted at native place, says State Election Commission

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Election Commission has asked Panchayat and Rural Development Department to remove panchayat secretaries posted in their native places or at the same place for more than four years, said secretary of the commission, BS Jamod.

The action comes after transport minister Govind Rajput complained against some panchayat secretaries on November 3. Till then, state election officials were not sure if panchayat secretaries could be removed as part of election process.

“After deliberations, the State Election Commission (SEC) reached a conclusion that to ensure free and fair elections, post of panchayat secretary should also be included in implementation of the model code of conduct,” said Jamod.

Earlier, transport minister Rajput had demanded that employment assistants should also be brought under ambit of model code of conduct besides panchayat secretaries. Rajput had demanded that they too should be shifted to ensure free and fair elections.

A meeting was held at SEC office after which it was decided that panchayat secretaries could be brought under the ambit of model code. As a result, directives were issued to panchayat and rural development department to shift personnel from their native places.

Sources said panchayat elections may be announced in second week of December this year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 12:11 AM IST