e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 889 new cases, 17 deaths, 738 recoveriesGermany reports first suspected case of Omicron variant of COVID-19
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 07:56 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal’ Soumya selected for Senior Women’s Challenger One-Day Trophy

Soumya has been consistent in her performances at the recent tournaments which has paid her well.
Staff Reporter
Soumya Tiwari |

Soumya Tiwari |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s all-rounder Soumya Tiwari has been selected for the BCCI Senior Women’s Challenger One-Day Trophy to be held in Vijayawada from December 4 to 9, said a member of the Bhopal Cricket Association.

Soumya has proven herself at the recent Women’s Under-19 Challengers’ Trophy, with a half-century (73) and a century studded with 24 fours and a six, scoring 171 runs off 141 balls.

Soumya has been consistent in her performances at the recent tournaments which has paid her well. She has been in the eye of the selectors for quite some time, said the Arera Academy cricket club members.

She has to report in Vijayawada on November 29.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Man dupes people impersonating himself crime branch official, held Madhya Pradesh: Man dupes people impersonating himself crime branch official, held

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 07:56 PM IST
Advertisement