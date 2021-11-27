Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal’ Soumya selected for Senior Women’s Challenger One-Day Trophy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s all-rounder Soumya Tiwari has been selected for the BCCI Senior Women’s Challenger One-Day Trophy to be held in Vijayawada from December 4 to 9, said a member of the Bhopal Cricket Association.

Soumya has proven herself at the recent Women’s Under-19 Challengers’ Trophy, with a half-century (73) and a century studded with 24 fours and a six, scoring 171 runs off 141 balls.

Soumya has been consistent in her performances at the recent tournaments which has paid her well. She has been in the eye of the selectors for quite some time, said the Arera Academy cricket club members.

She has to report in Vijayawada on November 29.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 07:56 PM IST