Madhya Pradesh: Religious preacher Rambhadracharya sheds light on character of Lord Hanuman in Ganjbasoda

Ganjbasoda (Madhya Pradesh): Religious preacher Rambhadracharya elaborated on the character of Lord Hanuman, on the second day of Shri Ram katha ongoing in the Hathoda village of Ganjbasoda.

Chairman of Zila panchayat, Geeta Kailash Raghuwanshi, Rajesh Tiwari and Pankaj Eliya were present on the second day of the sermon observed on Monday.

As the sermon commenced on the second day, preacher Rambhadracharya said that when Lord Vishnu took incarnation as Lord Ram, Lord Shiva told Goddess Parvati to look after the family, as he was also about to incarnate on earth as Lord Hanuman. Further in his statements, Rambhadracharya said that in his sermon, there are no miracles, but divinity and the presence of the entire Ram Darbar. He went on to say that Lord Hanuman’s name is enough to ward off evil spirits and reiterated the verse mentioned in the Hanuman chalisa, “BhootPishcachNikat Nahin Aave, Mahavir Jab Naam Sunave”.

Rambhadracharya said that Lord Hanuman is not the eleventh incarnation of Lord Shiva, but consists of eleven fierce forms of Lord Shiva. On the occasion, former Member of legislative assembly (MLA) Hari Singh Raghuwanshi, Deepak Sonu Narwariya, Dinesh Sharma and the general public were present in thick numbers.