Madhya Pradesh: Registrar of Madhya Pradesh Medical University lodges complaint against deputy registrar

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Registrar of the Madhya Pradesh Medical University has lodged a complaint against the deputy registrar of the university in Garha police station, Jabalpur.

Registrar, Dr Pankaj Budholiya alleged that deputy registrar Dr Pooja Sharma has kept more than 900 marksheets of the students along with her.

According to the information, 2033 marksheets of students were given to Sharma for her signature in March this year and about 260 marksheets in April this year. She returned 1380 marksheets with her sign and rest she did not return it yet.

After that registrar Budholiya sent notice to her to give the marksheets of the students but she did not respond to the notice. He had repeatedly sent notice to her though he did not get any satisfactory response from her. Then the angry registrar lodged a complaint against her in the Garha police station.

In the application the registrar wrote that she should be asked to return the marksheets of the students.

The Medical University has approached the police for the first time to lodge a complaint against the university official.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:52 PM IST