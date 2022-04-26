Madhya Pradesh reels under blistering heat, day temperatures hovers around 42 deg/cel in many districts

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Scorching heat has hit the normal life in Madhya Pradesh with day temperature hovering over 42 degree Celsius in many districts. Weatherman has forecast a day or two of relief later this week, however, maximum temperature is all set to increase further in the coming days.

Rajgarh and Nowgong sizzled at 44-45 degree Celsius on Tuesday, said the meteorological department. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature stood at 24.0 degree Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 40.7 degree Celsius and minimum of 23.3 degree Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, currently two weather systems are active. The Western Disturbance was persisting as a Trough over and around Pakistan and another trough was extending from South-East Madhya Pradesh to Karnataka. After April 29, the weather will change again and by the second week of May, the heat will intensify. On April 28, a new weak western disturbance will come, during which there can be relief from heat. The same western disturbance will reach Jammu and Kashmir from April 29 to 30, due to which the wind direction will change and the winds coming from Rajasthan will stop and there will be relief from heat.

Cities day temp(deg/cel)

Rajgarh 44.8

Nowgong 44.0

Damoh 43.5

Khajuraho 43.4

Khandwa 43.1

Khargone 43.0

Guna 42.8

Ratlam 42.8

Satna 42.8

Sidhi 42.8

Gwalior 42.6

Raisen 42.6

Tikamgarh 42.6

Rewa 42.4

Umaria 42.3

Narmadapuram 42.1

Jabalpur 42.0

Shajapur 42.0





Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 08:46 PM IST