Madhya Pradesh: Reduce college exams duration from 3 hrs to 2 hrs, recommends vice chancellors’ panel

While lots of discussions are taking place regarding the format of exams for college students during the COVID-19 times, a committee of five vice chancellors constituted by Raj Bhawan has recommended for reducing the examination duration from three hours to two hours.

The committee advised reducing the duration for exams other than final year/final semester exams.

“A question paper which carries five questions to be attempted by the students should now be modified as “attempt any three” questions out of the total five questions and the duration of the examination should be reduced to two hours,” said the committee recommended.

The committee comprises vice chancellors of Jiwaji University (Gwalior), Barkatullah University (Bhopal), RGPV (Bhopal), APS University (Rewa) and Bhoj Open University (Bhopal). The committee also had a representative from Department of Higher Education.

In its report to Chancellor Lalji Tandon, the committee suggested conducting the undergraduate final year and postgraduate final semester exams between June 20 and July 31, 2020, assuming the normal conditions would prevail in the State in July.

For Bhoj University, a recommendation has been made to hold exams between August 1 and August 31, so that there is the availability of exam centres, post-exams of other varsities.

“If any the student is unable to appear in these examinations due to some unavoidable circumstances, a special examination should be conducted for such students, and it should be treated as the second main exam,” the panel says.

As far as the examination of UG first and second year and PG second semester is concerned, the committee stated that the same can be conducted after completion of UG final year and PG fourth semester examinations respectively.

Make school as exam centres if need be

The committee recommended making all government and private colleges exam centres to maintain social distancing. If need be, the government school/ government-aided schools can also be used as examination centres in the nearby area.

In order to maintain transparency, observers may be appointed by the lead colleges. Colleges, where hostels are taken for Coronavirus patients, have to be vacated for students. College principals will write a letter to government authorities in this regard.

Exam centres to get Rs 10 per student

Colleges doubling up as examination centres would get Rs 10 per student for sanitisation of examination halls.

The panel stated that in every centre the centre superintendent/principal will ensure the proper sanitisation of all examination halls/classrooms with the help of respective municipal corporations.

While it recommended all invigilators to wear masks and gloves, the panel stated that students should wear their own masks.

New session from August 20

While the UGC has pushed for starting session 2020-21 for existing students from August 1 and new students from September 1, the committees of VCs in the state stated that the new sessions should commence from August 20. It stated that the admissions can be done between August 1 and August 31. Provisional admissions can be granted in want of qualifying results.