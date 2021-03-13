Madhya Pradesh receives light showers; hail with thunderstorms hit 11 districts

Light showers were recorded in most parts of Madhya Pradesh, while hail with thunderstorms struck 11 districts of the state in the last 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The weather is likely to remain dry on Sunday, an official said.

Most parts of the state received drizzles in the last 24 hours, he said.

Sagar received the highest rainfall with 44.2 mm showers, while hail with thunderstorms were witnessed in 11 districts, IMD Bhopal's senior meteorologist P K Saha said.

The inclement weather started retreating towards the end of the day, he said, adding that the conditions are likely to remain dry on Sunday.

Hail with thunderstorms hit Bairasia in Bhopal, Singoli in Neemuch, Bhanpura and Gandhisagar in Mandsaur, Pipalrawa and Bagli in Dewas, the official said.

Parts of Shajapur, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Guna, Sehore, Harda and Sagar districts were also struck by hail and thunderstorms in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday, he said.

The upper air cyclonic pressure over southeast Madhya Pradesh and induced upper air circulation over western Rajasthan that caused change in weather in the state have withered, Saha said.

However, an upper air cyclonic circulation was lying over north-west Rajasthan, but it is unlikely to impact Madhya Pradesh.