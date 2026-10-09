Madhya Pradesh Receives Investment Proposals Of ₹ 90k Crore |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state received investment proposals worth Rs 90,000 crores from various industrial groups at an event in Mumbai on Thursday.

The business proposals came on the heels of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's one-to-one interaction with the head of top industrial houses in ‘Dialogue on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh’ with the heads of RPG, Welspun, INOX, Bhilosa, Ipca, and Sun Pharma.

The state received the investment proposals in renewable energy, textiles, pharmaceuticals, information technology, auto-mobile, real estate, chemicals, and other industries.

According to reports, these proposals may create around 14,375 employment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

The investment proposals include Rs 71,289 crore in the renewable energy sector, Rs 5,000 crore in textiles, Rs 2,280 crore in pharmaceuticals, Rs 1,000 crore in real estate, Rs 200 crore in information technology, and Rs 400 crore in chemical industry.

RPG Group shows interest in power, tyre manufacturing, IT

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav interacted with Harsh Goenka, chairman of the RPG Group on investment opportunities in power transmission, tyre manufacturing, and information technology.

Welspun Group to explore technical textile park

Managing director of Welspun Enterprises Limited Sandeep

Garg said he investment plans in pipe manufacturing, technical textiles, and infrastructure were discussed. They also discussed Welspun Corporation's investment plan worth Rs150 crore in the MS line pipe segment and in the ongoing investment of Rs 700 crore by Sintex.

INOX to set up silane gas plant

Investment in the industrial gas and semiconductor sectors figured in the discussion between Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and managing director of INOX Air Products Limited Siddharth Jain. The company plans to establish the country’s first ultra-high-purity semiconductor-grade silane gas plant in Madhya Pradesh with an investment of Rs 1,260 crore. The discussions also covered a potential investment of around Rs 1,200 crore in the production of speciality gases.

Bhilosa plans for phased investment of Rs 7,500 cr

Managing director of Bhilosa Industries, Sandeep Jain, presented a plan for an investment of Rs 7,500 crore in the PM MITRA Park in Dhar. The investment may generate around 3,750 employment opportunities. The company said it would initially begin operations with a capital investment of Rs 2,500 crore and expand the investment in phases.

Ipca to invest Rs 1,080cr in Dewas, Ujjain

Managing director and chief financial officer of Ipca Laboratories Limited, Ajit Kumar Jain, said his company planned to invest in Dewas and Vikram Udyogpuri and Ujjain. The company has proposed an investment of Rs 1,000 crore in Dewas and Rs 80 crore in Vikram Udyogpuri, Ujjain. These projects may generate 1,500 jobs.

Sun Pharma to invest in Pithampur, solar power

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and executive chairman of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Dilip Sanghvi, discussed an investment proposal of Rs 3, 000 crore in greenfield project in Pithampur. The project will include manufacturing facilities for pharmaceutical formulations catering to markets in India, the United States, Europe, and other regions. The project may generate 1,250 direct and 500 indirect jobs.