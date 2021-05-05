Madhya Pradesh: Rates of an ambulance for rural areas fixed, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the rates for ambulances have been fixed in the rural areas and the officials should ensure that the patients get ambulances only at those rates. The state has to remain under tight restrictions for a few days more to break the chain of the virus completely, he said.

Chouhan has also said that saving lives and providing proper treatment to each corona patient is on his top priority. The number of ICU beds should be increased, weddings should be postponed and only a limited number of people should take part in the last rites of those dead.

Chouhan asked officials to ensure that free rations are supplied to the poor in the districts during the corona curfew.

The chief minister made the statements at a video-conference from his residence on Wednesday when he was reviewing the arrangements for corona patients. Ministers in charge of each district, officers handling the corona pandemic, collectors and superintendents of police were present at the meeting.

Chouhan further has said that oxygen, Remdesivir injections and medicines were available. The Chief Minister said there had been complaints about black-marketing of Remdesivir injections, but it would be immediately stopped by taking action against unscrupulous medical store owners.