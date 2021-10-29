Madhya Pradesh: Rape accused of 10-year-old on run, irked villagers stage demonstration, block highway

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of villagers gathered and blocked the highway under Gaur Chowki of Jabalpur late at night after the police allegedly failed to nab one accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

ASP Sanjay Agarwal and MLA Ashok Rohani reached the spot and tried to assure the people of the required action, but people demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

"We assure the villagers of immediate action. A search operation is on for the accused," said Sanjay Agarwal, ASP.

Notably, a man crossed all limits of cruelty with a 10-year-old girl on Wednesday evening in Kathiyaghat. The man lured the girl, abducted and raped her.

According to the reports, the accused is out of police custody even after twenty-four hours of the incident.

MLA Ashok Rohani demanded an in-depth investigation in the matter, and register a case under the POSCO Act. "I demand death sentence for the accused in twenty-four hours," said the MLA.

Irked women warned to ablaze the house of the accused. They also accused the police that after the incident, the victim was kept in the police post for hours in the name of investigation, while her private part was continuously bleeding. Police personnel was engaged in questioning the family members of the victim themselves.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 12:09 PM IST