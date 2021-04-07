Madhya Pradesh: Ramzan month to become challenge for government

BHOPAL: A fresh challenge may crop up before the government which is battling against the corona pandemic. As the Ramzan month is going to start on April 14, it will be difficult to maintain night curfew in most of the districts in the state. People of the minority community end their day-long fasting in the evening and, then, they go to burial grounds to offer namaaz. Those who observe fast eat something at night, so the roads remain abuzz with activities in the evening. Apart from that, roads are overcrowded at nights during Ramzan. It may be a major problem for the government to maintain corona protocols.

Legislator from central Bhopal Arif Masood said he had urged the government to impose night curfew from 10.30 pm to 5am so that those observing fast might go to offer namaaz. Shahr Qazi has already held discussions with the administration about it.

As the government is in the mood to strictly implement the corona protocols, the minority community’s demand may create a problem for the administration. There happened to be no problem for the state government last year, since the entire country was under lockdown. So, the religious leaders have directed people of the minority community to offer namaaz in their homes instead of mosques.

Eid was also celebrated at homes, but the situation this year is different from the one prevailing last year. Many places in the country being open has created a problem for the government. The government has begun to mull over the arrangements for Ramzan, so that the sentiments of the minority community may not be hurt and, at the same time, the corona protocols are maintained.