Madhya Pradesh: Private hospitals will have to make corona treatment charges public, order soon

BHOPAL: The state government is going to take a decision that the private hospitals have to make public the charges they are taking from corona patients. The exorbitant charges being taken by the private hospitals have rattled the people across the state. These hospitals are just looting people in the name of treating corona patients.

The government has already decided that the private hospitals could take 40% more charges than they were taking earlier. However, the private hospitals are charging 200% more than what they were getting earlier. According to the order the government is going to issue, the private hospitals have to display the rates of treating the corona patients.

Apart from that, the rates of treating corona patients have to be mentioned in the websites of those hospitals, that the loot may be stopped. The patients, going to hospital for treatment, must know the charges he has to pay for it.

The government has received a volley of complaints against the private hospitals that they are taking excessive charges from corona patients. The problem is that the government cannot depend only on its hospitals for treating corona patients. This is the reason why the government is trying to find a way out to control the cost of corona treatment in private hospitals.