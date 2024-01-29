Madhya Pradesh: Ramakant Bhargava To Inaugurate Devpt Works Today In Ganj Basoda |

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of Parliament Ramakant Bhargava will be visiting Ganj Basoda on Monday. During his visit, he will attend the council meeting of the Municipal Corporation, and after that, he will also inaugurate the construction and development works. MP representative Devendra Yadav informed that Bhargav would arrive in the city at 12 noon on Monday.

He will meet workers at the rest house. After this, Bhargava, along with MLA Harisingh Raghuwanshi and BJP district president Rakesh Jadon, will attend the council meeting at the municipal corporation office. After that, they will participate in the groundbreaking and inauguration programme of development projects at Parashari Bridge.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of Sanjeevani Clinic in Ward No 6 along with the beautification works worth Rs 80 lakh in Rani Laxmibai Park, Rs 27 lakh paving work from Jaistambh Chowk to Savarkar Chowk, Rs 28 lakh paving work on Mile Road, the renewal coat work on CC Road from Karmadevi Chowk to Sironj Tiraha and widening work of Parashari Bridge. The third instalment certificate and amount of PM Awas Yojana will also be deposited in accounts of beneficiaries.