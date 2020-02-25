Madhya Pradesh: Rajya Sabha polls to be held for 3 seats in MP

BHOPAL: Election Commission on Tuesday issued notification for election of 55 Rajya Sabha seats. Three seats are falling vacant in MP.

The term of Digvijaya Singh (Congress) along with Satyanarayan Jatia and Prabhat Jha (BJP) are about to complete.

Of the three, the Congress may get two seats and the BJP one on the basis of number of seats each party has in the House.

Nevertheless, in case the BJP fields candidates for two seats there may be an electoral fight.

The name of Singh and that of ex-Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia are doing the rounds for the RS seats. They are the main contenders from the party.