Bhopal: Rajya Sabha polls heat up politics in MP, Digvijaya and Scindia may get through from Congress

BHOPAL: The race for Rajya Sabha elections has started heating up with the beginning of the New Year.

Three seats in the Rajya Sabha are vacating in April. The process for filling in the seats will be completed by March.

The office of the chief electoral officer has begun to prepare for the RS polls.

Out of the three seats, BJP has two and the Congress one. The RS membership of ex-CM Digvijaya Singh, Prabhat Jha and Satyanarayan Jatia will end in April.

According to the current political equation in the state, the Congress may win two seats and the BJP one.

At present, the 230-member MP House has 229 members, and the Congress has the support 121 legislators and BJP 108.

Ex-Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is set to be nominated to one of the two seats. Both Rahul Gandhi and Prayanka Vadra have backed Scindia’s candidature.

Scindia is feeling isolated after the formation of the Congress government in the state so the party wants to maintain a balance among different groups by sending him to RS.

Besides Scindia, Singh is set to be nominated to the RS. It is said that CM Kamal Nath is keen on nominating Singh.

Singh helps Nath in running the state government. So by sending Singh to the RS, Nath wants to maintain the latter’s importance.

Infighting in BJP may be come to fore: BJP may witness infighting for one RS seat. Chances for Prabhat Jha and Satya Narayan Jatia getting nominated to RS look bleak. The name of the party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya is being discussed. Besides, the names of ex-CM Uma Bharati, ex-minister Maya Singh and party’s deputy president Bijesh Lunawat are also doing the rounds.