Madhya Pradesh: Rajgarh collector donates blood to save pregnant woman’s life

BHOPAL: Rajgarh district collector Harsh Dixit has set an example by saving life of pregnant woman in district hospital, according to doctors of Rajgarh district hospital.

“As such, there is no shortage of blood in district. It is a mere coincidence that AB+ group blood was not available when it was needed for pregnant woman Sima Dangi. Collector Harsh Dixit donated blood to save life of Sima Dangi and set precedent for others,” Dr Yadu at Rajgarh district hospital said.

As per report, Sima Dangi, resident of Bhatkheda village, was admitted in district hospital for institutional delivery. The woman’s blood group was found to be AB+. The blood of this blood group was not available. Therefore, doctors referred her to other hospital. Collector Harsh Dixit who saw the message on social media rushed to hospital and donated blood on Monday.

In May 2019, the then Rajgarh district collector Nidhi Navita, donated blood to Khajuria village resident Kavita Dangi who was admitted in hospital for institutional delivery. Nidhi had raised public awareness by organising blood donation camp. Doctors said that pregnant women and thalassaemia patients face problems due to shortage of blood.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 06:48 PM IST