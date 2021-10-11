Central Railway Sports Association organises blood donation camp

Central Railway Sports Association organized a Blood Donation Camp at Central Railway Sports Complex, Parel as part of the 75 years Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Anil Kumar Lahoti, Patron & General Manager, Central Railway, Railway sports persons including coaches across all disciplines overwhelmingly participated in the Blood Camp. General Manager, Lahoti encouraged the Blood Donors. This is the second Blood Donation Camp organized by Central Railway Sports Association during the pandemic.

Manoj Sharma, President, Central Railway Sports Association & Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Dhruvjyoti Sengupta, Vice President, CRSA and Financial Adviser and Chief Accounts Officer (Traffic) and others were present on the occasion.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:52 AM IST