Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra & Gujarat Sign Sardar Sarovar Pact | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan on Tuesday signed an agreement to resolve the long-pending dispute over cost-sharing arrangements for the Sardar Sarovar Dam project.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma signed the pact, marking a major milestone in resolving the inter-state dispute.

Under the agreement, all pending financial liabilities related to the project will be settled through a one-time settlement, bringing closure to long-standing payment issues among the four states.

Praising the consensus reached by the states, Shah said the Sardar Sarovar project had immensely benefited Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan by ensuring the supply of water and electricity to people across these states.

He said the Centre was resolving water-sharing issues across the country through cooperation among states.

Whether it is Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana or Maharashtra, he said, the country's water resources ultimately serve the people, particularly farmers.

Shah added that the dispute over pending dues arising from the Narmada Award had continued for years among Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, but an amicable solution had now been reached through mutual discussions.