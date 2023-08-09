Madhya Pradesh: Rain Ruins Roads In City, Residents In Trouble

FPJ

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The rainfall the city received last week has ruined most of the roads, including the one near the district headquarters.

Since the roads have developed potholes and ditches, vehicle drivers, especially the car drivers and the bikers, are faced with many problems.

The condition of the roads is such that there appears to be no relief for the residents in the coming days.

According to reports, there are deep ditches on the road near the bus stand at Mahoba tri-section.

The condition of Jawhar Marg, Choube tri-section, Bijawar Naka, Panna road is no better.

The road around the collector’s bungalow is in a dilapidated state.

According to an e-rickshaw driver Ashish Rathore, since the wheels of auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws are small, whenever such vehicles cross the ditches, they turn turtle.

The roads in rural areas are worse than the ones in the city. A few recently built roads in rural areas are in ruins. So, if it rains heavily in the coming days the roads will be in tatters.

One of the reasons for the poor condition of roads is that there is no way to maintain the flow of rainwater, so it accumulates on the roads and destroys them.

According to executive engineer of PWD Ramsanehi Shukla, rainwater gathering on the roads damages them.

Apart from that, the civic body is getting the Nullah at Mahoba tri-section cleaned up, so the drain water is flowing over the road which has developed ditches.

Jawar Marg was rebuilt a year ago, but its condition is bad now, because of accumulation of rainwater on it, Shukla said, adding that it will be repaired.

A new road is being built between Panna Naka to Rudraksha Hotel, and the work on its first layer has been completed, Shukla said.

The work of the second layer will begin after the monsoon and drains will also be built, he said.

