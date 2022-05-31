Madhya Pradesh: Railway outlay for infrastructure, safety project doubled, say officials

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The total outlay for infrastructure and safety projects of railways in Madhya Pradesh has been increased by 100% for the 2022-23 according to Railway officials. The outlay has been increased to Rs 12,110 crore for 2022-23 from Rs 6,509 crore in the previous financial year.

Railway department has completed many projects like gauge conversion, doubling, tripling Railways projects in Madhya Pradesh in an effort to remove bottlenecks plaguing freight and passenger traffic. This has given a boost to employment along with economic development of the regions of the state, Railway officials added. Construction work of 181 km new railway line projects were completed in Madhya Pradesh includes-- Tikamgarh-Khajuraho in Lalitpur-Singrauli project, Tikamgarh-Mawai in Dahod-Indore project, Indore-Tehi, Chhota Udaipur-Dhar project in Moti Sadhli-Alirajpur, Alirajpur-Khandala, Katangi-Tirodi in Katangi-Tirodi project.

As per report, 588 km doubling / tripling infrastructure construction works were completed. Doubling project covering 273 km undertaken includes Jabalpur-Itarsi project, Ghat Pindarai-Belkheda and Sontalai-Bagratwa, Bina-Guna project among others. Tripleization 315 km Project includes Bina-Bhopal in Bina-Bhopal Project, Sagar-Nariavali in Bina-Katni Project and others. Similarly, construction work of 627 km gauge conversion was undertaken.

