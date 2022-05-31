67th National Railway Week Awards Function held at Bhubaneswar

Western Railway shined at the 67th National Railway Week Function held at Bhubaneswar on 28th May 2022 and smiled all the way by securing four National Efficiency Performance Shields and 4 Individual National Awards. Western Railway has become the sole winner of the prestigious National Shield for outstanding performance in the field of Level Crossing and Road Over/Under Bridge Safety Works and Safety, while WR was the joint winners for the Civil Engineering Shield and the Stores Shield. The coveted Shields were received by Prakash Butani, General Manager (I/C) - W. Rly along with Satish P Dudhe, Principal Chief Safety Officer; Ajay Goyal, Principal Chief Engineer and Arun Mehta, Principal Chief Material Manager of Western Railway from Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways in the Railway Week Award Function Ceremony held at Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, W. Rly’s 4 officials received National awards on this occasion for their meritorious performance during the year 2021-22. Amongst these are (1) Abhishek Kumar Singh – Sr. Divisional Mechanical Engineer/Co-ord. (2) Annu Tyagi – Area Manager (3) Iyer P.R. Shivaram – Loco Pilot (4) Ravi Kumar Narayan - Pointsman who received the Railway Week Efficiency Awards from Hon’ble Minister of Railways. Prakash Butani, General Manager (I/C) of Western Railway appreciated the meritorious performance of concerned WR officials and congratulated them for these prestigious awards.