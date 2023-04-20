Madhya Pradesh ragging: Seniors force BSc student to strip naked and beat him in Gwalior agri college

Agriculture college of Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a case of ragging, a student of Gwalior Agriculture College have complained harassment and assault by his seniors on Thursday.

BSC student Anand Sharma complained to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. In his complaint, Sharma stated that seniors were allegedly harassing him for the past two weeks. They forced him to strip, beat him and would wake him up whenever he would go to sleep. Tired of the harassment, Anand left the hostel and went home, the complaint read.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research has sought answer from the Agriculture College Gwalior Dean Surendra Singh Tomar.

Acting on the complaint, Tomar has constituted a committee for immediate investigation. The committee comprises of 5 college professors who will investigate the matter and prepare a report. The investigation report will be submitted on the day, and appropriate action will be taken against the seniors involved in the case of ragging.

