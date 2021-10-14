Madhya Pradesh: Quack’s injection kills three-month-old child

Sironj (Madhya Pradesh): A three-month-old baby died a painful death on Tuesday after a quack gave him an injection, sources said on Wednesday.

As the father of the child Ramkrishna Ahirwar tried to complain to the police about the incident, the quack gave him Rs 20,000 to settle the issue.

When a team of journalists reached the spot, a female employee of the clinic misbehaved with the scribes who informed the police about the incident.

When the journalists staged a sit-in outside the clinic, the block medical officer Dr Abhishek Upadhayay arrived at the spot and sealed the clinic.

According to reports, when the three-month-old son of Ahirwar, a resident of Adharel village in Abudhana Panchayat, fell ill, he brought the child to Shiva clinic in Sironj.

Dr Vinod Dubey alias Vinod Sharma treated the child. He brought an injection from his own medical store and gave it to the child who died as Ahirwar was returning to his village.

He informed the police through dial 100 which took Ahirwar to Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Hospital, but the postmortem could not be done till afternoon.

Ahirwar returned home after the postmortem was done on Wednesday.

According to Ahirwar, his wife was roaming outside the hospital with the child’s body.

The quack gave him Rs 20,000 and asked him to settle the issue.

When scribes went to Vinod’s clinic consisting of 12 rooms to know his opinion he ran away from the place. Three patients were lying on benches kept in the clinic.

A large number of journalists gathered outside the clinic and informed the police about the incident. Town inspector Girish Dubey along with his team reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

In the meantime, the female staff, with other officials of the clinic, escaped from the clinic.

Dubey said that he would not take any action until BMO reached the spot.

When the angry journalists informed the chief medical and health officer, Upadhayay arrived at the spot and sealed the clinic.

When Dr Upadhayay saw the way the quack was running the clinic he was shocked. He found many banned medicines and injections in the clinic which was being run in the name of neurologist Dhananjay Mishra.

Dr Upadhayay said he had inquired into the matter and seized some medicines.

Action will be taken against the quack according to rules, he said.

