Madhya Pradesh: Punjab CM Holds Road Show In Katangi

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Singh Mann held a road show in Katangi assembly constituency in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates on Tuesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also to take part in the road show, but he could not reach there. Mann held the road show seeking votes for party candidates from Balahat and Katangi Shiv Jaiswal and Prashant Meshram, respectively.

A large number of people stood on both sides of the road through which the cavalcade of Mann passed. The road show began from Krishna temple and reached the bus stand where the road show terminated.

At a meeting, Mann urged the voters not to fall into the trap of the sugar-coated words of political parties. He said that the AAP government fights corruption and sent more than 450 corrupt officers behind the bars in Punjab.

