 Madhya Pradesh: Punjab CM Holds Road Show In Katangi
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Punjab CM Holds Road Show In Katangi

Madhya Pradesh: Punjab CM Holds Road Show In Katangi

A large number of people stood on both sides of the road through which the cavalcade of Mann passed.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
article-image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Singh Mann held a road show in Katangi assembly constituency in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates on Tuesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also to take part in the road show, but he could not reach there. Mann held the road show seeking votes for party candidates from Balahat and Katangi Shiv Jaiswal and Prashant Meshram, respectively.

A large number of people stood on both sides of the road through which the cavalcade of Mann passed. The road show began from Krishna temple and reached the bus stand where the road show terminated.

At a meeting, Mann urged the voters not to fall into the trap of the sugar-coated words of political parties. He said that the AAP government fights corruption and sent more than 450 corrupt officers behind the bars in Punjab. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Raj Babbar Hits Out At BJP For Calling Congress Leaders ‘Manoranjan’
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Punjab CM Holds Road Show In Katangi

Madhya Pradesh: Punjab CM Holds Road Show In Katangi

Madhya Pradesh: School Vans Overloaded, Officials Keep Mum

Madhya Pradesh: School Vans Overloaded, Officials Keep Mum

Madhya Pradesh: Radha Rani Walks The Isles With Nankishore On Day Of Govardhan Puja

Madhya Pradesh: Radha Rani Walks The Isles With Nankishore On Day Of Govardhan Puja

Madhya Pradesh: Flag March Taken Out In Different Places

Madhya Pradesh: Flag March Taken Out In Different Places

Madhya Pradesh: Congress Govt Would Have Never Built Ram Temple, Says Adityanath

Madhya Pradesh: Congress Govt Would Have Never Built Ram Temple, Says Adityanath