Bhopal: Raj Babbar Hits Out At BJP For Calling Congress Leaders ‘Manoranjan’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Raj Babbar criticised BJP leaders for addressing Congress leaders as ‘manoranjan’. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Babbar said, the BJP leaders are terming Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as a package of double manoranjan (entertainment) in their public meetings.

“Whether Priyanka or Hema Malini, all women are respectable, but the BJP leaders are addressing them as manoranjan, which is a shameful mindset of these leaders”. He also claimed that in the BJP manifesto, there is no provision of Ladli Behna Yojna.

“The BJP is having a habit of cheating people. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to give Rs 15 lakh to each citizen, 2 crore employment to youths every year and said the demonetisation will stop corruption among others, but till date none of them has been fulfilled,” the Congress leader said.

He also claimed that the BJP was in power for 18 years, but around 70 lakh children are facing malnourishment in the state. This is the development parameter of the BJP, he added.