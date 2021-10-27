e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 01:23 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Property worth crores, illegal assets and documents seized from CMO in EOW raid

At present, an investigation is on for the three-story house of Mahesh Dixit, working as CMO in Ashoknagar district, in Suresh Nagar, Murar, Gwalior. This three-story house is named after his wife.
FP News Service
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): EOW on Wednesday raided the house of the CMO of the Urban Administration Department in Gwalior and seized illegal assets, documents and about a dozen property-related documents and registries.

"Documents of property worth more than 10 crores have been found from Mahesh Dixit, CMO in Ashoknagar district. The EOW team has also found documents of several bighas of land at Senthri in Bhind district, which are being investigated," said Satish Chaturvedi, DSP, EOW.

At present, an investigation is on for the three-story house of Mahesh Dixit, working as CMO in Ashoknagar district, in Suresh Nagar, Murar, Gwalior. This three-story house is named after his wife.

Apart from Gwalior district, CMO Mahesh Dixit has been posted in Gormi, Sheopur and Ashoknagar districts of Bhind district.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 01:23 PM IST
