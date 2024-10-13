 Madhya Pradesh: Property Dealer Held For Raping, Blackmailing Woman In Satna
According to police, accused Abdul Majeed Khan was developing a colony Ayodhya Dham along Amarpatan Road.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
Accused Abdul Majeed Khan | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Sunday arrested a property dealer on charges of rape and blackmail. The accused exploited the woman on the pretext of a property sale. The accused was presented in court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

According to police, accused Abdul Majeed Khan was developing a colony Ayodhya Dham along Amarpatan Road. According to Kotwali police, the 45-year-old woman entered into a property deal with Abdul Majeed to sell her house for ?60 lakh.

The woman, whose husband suffers from ill health, has two sons who live elsewhere. She wanted to sell the house and relocate to be with her sons. In April 2023, Abdul Majeed paid the woman an advance of ?10 lakh, agreeing to complete the property registration by July 2024. Majeed frequently visited her house during this period.

When the deadline for the property deal approached in July 2024, the woman requested the completion of the transaction. Instead of honouring the deal, Majeed showed her the photos again and threatened her.

He even filed a case in court to further pressure her. The distressed woman finally told her acquaintances and later complained to police. Following the investigation, Abdul Majeed was arrested and sent to jail.

