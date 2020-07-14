Madhya Pradesh: Professors question UGC over rationale behind holding exams

Professors across the state have expressed concern over holding examinations amidst rising cases of coronavirus. The professors association has questioned University Grants Commission (UGC) about its decision to hold exams.

State Government Collegiate Education Professors Association, an apex body of teaching staff in MP, has questioned UGC’s decision to conduct exams for the final year students of undergraduate courses and final semester of postgraduate classes.

“The decision of UGC has created confusion among students and brought state in confrontation with the centre. Most state governments including Madhya Pradesh had announced general promotion for students of all classes,” association president Prof Kailash Tyagi said.

The teachers’ apex body has asked UGC if it has separate norms for holding exams for different classes and courses. “Why hold exams for last semester/year students if it is not compulsory other students,” teachers’ association has demanded to know.