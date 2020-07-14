Madhya Pradesh: Professors question UGC over rationale behind holding exams

Professors across the state have expressed concern over holding examinations amidst rising cases of coronavirus. The professors association has questioned University Grants Commission (UGC) about its decision to hold exams.
State Government Collegiate Education Professors Association, an apex body of teaching staff in MP, has questioned UGC’s decision to conduct exams for the final year students of undergraduate courses and final semester of postgraduate classes.
“The decision of UGC has created confusion among students and brought state in confrontation with the centre. Most state governments including Madhya Pradesh had announced general promotion for students of all classes,” association president Prof Kailash Tyagi said.
The teachers’ apex body has asked UGC if it has separate norms for holding exams for different classes and courses. “Why hold exams for last semester/year students if it is not compulsory other students,” teachers’ association has demanded to know.
Professors’ association has asked UGC if any medical body or pandemic expert has announced that corona cases will subside after a particular month. And if not, then what is the reason behind holding exams in September. “If holding exams was so necessary then why were they not held in March-April when corona spread was comparatively less,” association stated.
The teachers’ association has also asked regulator that if following UGC’s guidelines is compulsory, then why issues like teacher-student ratio and vacant posts are being ignored. The association has urged UGC to reconsider its decision of holding exams when cases are increasing abnormally at present.
