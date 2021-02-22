Madhya Pradesh: Prof. Neerja Gupta new Sanchi University vice-chancellor

BHOPAL: Professor Neerja Gupta has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Sanchi University of Buddhist and Indic Studies. She was appointed by the Governor and chancellor, Anandiben Patel, on Monday. Her tenure will be for four years, or till attaining the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.

Prof. Gupta is working as principal at Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan, Sheth RA College of Arts and Commerce, at Khanpur, in Ahmedabad. She also worked as adviser for Gujarat University, Ahmedabad, from 2006 to 2012 for the foreign education programme. She has visited 42 countries for academic activities.

Prof. Gupta knows nine languages, including Urdu, English, Marathi, Assamese and Russian. Besides Sanskrit, she has good command over Prakrat language, as well. She has done extensive research in various editions of the Ramayana.