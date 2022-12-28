Madhya Pradesh: Collector urges residents to plant saplings in their houses

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Deepak Arya has said that there should be competitions in planting the saplings of Tulsi, sweet Neem, rose, hibiscus, merry gold, which make a place look beautiful as well as keep the environment cool and pollution-free.

Competitions in planting such saplings and their maintenance should be held every year, Arya said.

He made the statement at a function held to honour the winners of Open Terrace Garden competition. It was part of Sagar Gaurav celebrations and cleanliness survey.

Chief executive officer of Smart City Chandra Shekhar Shukla was also present at the function held at the collectorate. Sagar Smart City organised the event, official sources said on Wednesday.

Arya also took feedback from the owners of such gardens on how they maintained those plants and how much time they had spent to do that.

Some citizens said that they had been maintaining those gardens for more than five years and some other said they had been doing that for more than three years.

A female contestant said that she herself made vases with soil and cement and planted saplings in them. At the function, Arya took feedback on various development projects including roads and parking lots. He appealed to the citizens to keep the city clean and make it number one in the country in terms of neatness.

The first prize in making terrace garden went to Neeraj Dubey. Sanjeev Dubey and Aradhana Jha won the second prize, and the third prize went to Awadhesh Kumar Singh. Vandana Gupta was the other winner of the third prize in the competition, but she was not present at the function.

Eleven other contestants who got 30 out of 50 marks were also given shields and citations.

The aim of the competition was to encourage those citizens who develop terrace garden in their houses. Most of the people used household waste to make vases to plant saplings as well as the empty space at their residence for developing into gardens.

The officials appealed to people to plant saplings of Tulsi, Patharchatta (Kilanchoe Pinnata), Ajwain (carom seeds), Sweet Neem, Lemon Grass, hibiscus, merry gold and rose.

