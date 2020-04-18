Madhya Pradesh: Private doctors and paramedics fighting against coronavirus to get insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said doctors and paramedical staff of private hospitals who are working in fight against COVID-19 will be given insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh. He stated this while addressing private doctors through a video conference on Saturday.

Doctors of private hospital and nursing homes had requested chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for insurance cover, which the government is giving to government doctors. He asked principal secretary, health, to prepare and update telephone list of doctors for telemedicine system.

The chief minister also told doctors to purchase Rapid Test Kits on their own and health department will approve them.

Earlier, Central government used to supply PPE kits but now kits are being made at Pithampur and Budhani in the state, which the government will supply as per demands and availability. Doctors had demanded PPE kits.

Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (Bhopal chapter) president Dr Shekhar Shrivastava said their main concern is non-corona patients who are not going to any hospital out of fear. Clinics are closed because of social distancing.

“But it is a good step that state government will give insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to private doctors working in COVID-19 hospitals at par with government doctors. Video conference with CM was fruitful,” he added.