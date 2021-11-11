Madhya Pradesh: Prisoner not given money for work in jail, court asks in charge to probe

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Judicial magistrate first class Aditi Shukla has directed the in charge of Civil Lines to probe into a case in which a prisoner was paid any money for the work he had done in jail.

In a petition, Ajit Singh Anand, who was sent to jail on July 12 2019 under the Arms Act, said that he had not been given any wages for the work he had done during his one year’s imprisonment.

During the hearing of the petition, the court found that the police station in charge did not file a copy of the probe report. After that, the court issued the order.

The petitioner was lodged in Jabalpur central jail, but the high court gave him bail after he had spent three and a half months in prison.

He filed a petition in the court saying that he was not given a single penny for the work he had done in jail.

The court has fixed the next hearing of the case on December 21.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 12:53 AM IST