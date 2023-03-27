Madhya Pradesh: Priority will be to deal severe blow to criminals, says Narmadapuram IG Irshad Wali

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Inspector General of Police (IG) Irshad Wali has said he will make efforts to work out the cases related to crime against women and SC/ST Act within time limit.

Wali, who took over as the IG of Narmadapuram on Monday, said his priority would be to deal with the criminals and protect women.

About the traffic system in the city, Wali said the places, where traffic congestion occurred, would be identified, and action taken accordingly.

About setting up of a cyber police station, he said there had been a proposal for it, but the plan was not approved.

At present, the cases related to cyber crime are being registered at the police stations, the IG said.

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh also visited the office of the IG to meet him.

Wali also met deputy inspector general of police Jagat Singh, superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh, additional superintendent of police Awdhesh Pratap Singh and other officials of the police department.