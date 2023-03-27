Madhya Pradesh: Workshop organised under MP Crime victim compensation scheme in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop was organised for the ASHA, ANM and Anganwadi workers under the MP Crime Victim compensation scheme 2015 (MP ApradhPeeditPratikar Yojana) at the district training centre of Narmadapuram on Sunday.

The workshop was organised after instructions were issued in this regard by the MP state legal services authority, Jabalpur.

Principal district and sessions judge, Alok Awasthi was present in the workshop, who shed light on the details of the scheme. He said that under the scheme, victims of crime or the people dependent on the victims, who have suffered loss or damage due to any crime, are eligible to receive compensation under this scheme.

He continued by saying that any person who is directly impacted by the crime or any other person who was dependent on the victim of the crime can be termed as “Victims” under this scheme. Examples include wife/husband of the victim, their children, parents, unmarried daughters and minor children.

On the occasion, District judge and secretary of legal services authority, Gautam Bhatt informed about the loss or damage and the maximum limit of the compensation, that can be provided. He then said that victims of crime can avail the compensation by calling on the toll free number 15100.

A large number of Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and ANM workers were present in the workshop.