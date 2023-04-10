Madhya Pradesh: Principal Secretary of mining department monitors steps to check illegal mining in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Principal Secretary of mining department N ikumj Shrivastava on Monday monitored the steps taken by the district administration and the police to stop the illegal mining in Morena.

He was accompanied by inspector general of police Sushant Saxena, collector Ankit Asthana, in-charge superintendent of police Raisingh Narwaria, mining officer Sukhdev Singh and other officers.

Shrivastava, Saxena, Asthana and Narwaria checked the work from a motorboat at Rajghat.

Shrivastava directed the officials to take stringent action against the illegal miners.

According to reports, the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have swung into action against the mining mafia after the National Green Tribunal issued an order.

All the officers of the mining department, district administration and those of the police visited Rajghat and monitored sand mines in Bhanpur, Jaitpur and Piprai.