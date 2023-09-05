Madhya Pradesh: Primary School Students Attend Classes Under Tree In Satna | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A government primary school in Mughani village in Unchehara Tehsil does not have any building and the teachers are taking classes under a tree. Most of the children studying in the school belong to the Kol tribe.

The teachers of the school have taken a room on rent which they pay from their salary, but there is a problem with electricity and water. Since the school runs on the roadside, accidents may occur any day.

Although the government records say that the schools are being refurbished under the Kaya Kalp scheme. Block Resource Centre Coordinator (BRCC) has written a volley of letters to the administration to construct a building for the primary school, but those letters have never been responded to.

Whether it is summer, the rainy season or winter the children attend classes under the open sky or under a tree. Since there is no potable water, the children have to go to the neighbours for water. A teacher said the teachers and the students face a lot of problems during the rainy season, so the classes are suspended during the monsoon.

According to sub-divisional officer of Unchehara Sudhir Bak, the students are facing problems because many schools in the area do not have buildings. Since he has come to know of the issue through the media, he will take action, so that the children do not face any problems, he said.

According to BRCC Pradeep Shrivastava, eight schools in Unchehara do not have proper buildings. Principal of the school Meena Pathak has said since there is no building the teachers are forced to take classes under the open sky and on the roadside.



With inputs from Ravishankar Pathak

