Madhya Pradesh: Pragya Thakur backs state government on law against stone pelters

Mumbai/Bhopal: Backing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the Madhya Pradesh law against stone pelters, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Monday said that the BJP government is giving a befitting reply to those who are attacking 'Ram bhakts' collecting funds for the construction of Ram temple and a law should be made to punish such people.

"Madhya Pradesh government is giving a befitting reply to those who are attacking Ram bhakts collecting funds for the construction of Ram temple. These attacks are an attempt by the Left to disturb communal peace. A law should be made to punish such people," said Thakur while speaking to the media in Mumbai.