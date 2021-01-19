Madhya Pradesh: Power employees' union protests privatisation of electricity companies

BHOPAL: Members of Madhya Pradesh United Forum for Power Employees and Engineers met state energy minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum opposing privatisation of power companies.

State forum convener VKS Parihar said a protest march will be taken out that will conclude at state secretariat. “We oppose the standard bid document (SBD) issued by union government for privatisation of power companies,” Parihar said.

The memorandum states that power employees fear that there will be adverse impact on their services because of certain conditions. An awareness campaign is on against the SBD. A rally will be taken out on February 7 from electricity office in Govindpura to Mantralaya Vallabh Bhawan.

Other demands of power forum include regularisation of all contractual employees in the department, a step by Bihar and Andhra Pradesh governments.

Besides, services of outsourced employees should also be secured as done in Telangana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. Power forum has also demanded that their pension should be handed over to government treasury. Anomalies in wages should be removed.

Forum demanded continuing 50% subsidy in electricity bills to power employees and 25% subsidy for retired employees of the department. They also demanded release of annual increment and pending arrears.