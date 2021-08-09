Madhya Pradesh: Power employees on a day-long strike on Tuesday against privatization

BHOPAL: Protesting against the Electricity Amendment Bill, all employees of the power department will remain on strike on Tuesday. This one day strike is the second phase of protest announced by the National Coordination committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers. The power employees are against privatization of the power sector. They are also demanding regularization of the employees working on contract basis or brought under outsourced category

State convener of United Forum of Power Employees of Madhya Pradesh, VKS Parihar said that the government has paid no heed to the demand of power employees.

“We will remain on strike on August 10 for one day. If the demands remain unfulfilled, the employees will strike work from August 24-26. Still, if we do not get any positive response from the government then the power employees across the nation will proceed on indefinite strike from September 6,” said Parihar.

The one day strike is expected to have a direct impact on thousands of consumers as their complaints will not be addressed during the strike. The state has over 1.59 crore electricity connections.

Only those employees posted at emergency control rooms will remain on duty while others will participate in the strike.

.