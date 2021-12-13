Madhya Pradesh: Power department assistant engineer beaten up at Lok Adalat counter

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A group of people chased the officials of the power department and beat them up, official sources said on Sunday.

A group of people beat up the assistant engineer Ranjeet Singh Bhadoria at a counter of the department.

According to eyewitnesses, nearly ten people beat up the engineer who suffered serious injuries. Blood was oozing out of his ear.

Earlier to the incident, a lawyer had a dispute with an officer of the electricity department and, after that, the counter was closed.

When Bhadoria reached there, some angry people along with some lawyers beat him up.

After the incident, the power officials reached the police station and lodged a complaint against ten people.

A junior engineer of the electricity department Manoj Dubey said that during the Lok Adalat, when the officials were sitting at the department’s counter, a lawyer reached there with some problems related to his power bill.

Barricades were put up at the counter because of the corona pandemic. Dubey said that he advised the lawyer to keep away from him and his problem would be solved after a while.

That enraged the lawyer.

When the guard posted there, intervened in the matter the lawyer flew off the handle and called some people to the spot.

Dubey said as the situation was going out of hand, he closed the counter. Bhadoria who was in the court wanted to know from the officials the reasons for closure of the counter. Then, he sat there.

Meanwhile, some people rushed to the spot and misbehaved with Bhadoria and beat him up.

Eyewitnesses said some policemen rescued Bhadoria from the clutches of the angry people.

President of District Bar Association Shailendra Samadhia, however, said that the lawyers had no role in beating up Bhadoria.

The officials of the power department misbehaved with one of the lawyers, Samadhia said, adding that as the people were angry with the power employees, they beat up the assistant engineer.

Bhadoria said that when he had come to know that a few people had closed the Lok Adalat counter he rushed to the spot.

Suddenly, ten people attacked him and beat him up, he said, adding that he would, however, identify those he had attacked him.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 01:04 AM IST