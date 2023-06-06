Madhya Pradesh: Power cuts causing problems to residents, farmers, says Congress in Narmadapuram

Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has said the problem of electricity supply in Seoni Malwa Vidhan Sabha constituency is increasing with each passing day.

Head of the party’s IT cell Akhilesh Pandey issued a statement on Monday, saying that power failures not only affected the residents of the area but also the farmers who are unable to irrigate their farmlands.

According to the statement, there are massive power cuts in rural areas and the people are facing problems.

The electricity department also discontinued power connections of many people. Consequently, they are spending sleepless nights because of severe heat, the party said.

Pandey also phoned some officials of the power department asking them to restore the connections of the poor families.

Pandey said the Congress government led by Kamal Nath would form a government after the election and provide free power up to 200 units.

The party further said that if the power situation did not improve, the Congress workers along with the farmers would launch an agitation.