Madhya Pradesh: Post results, blame game will ensue between Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP, predicts Kamal Nath

The former chief minister Kamal Nath said that the blame game between Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP would begin soon after the results of the bypolls are announced.

On November 10, when outcome of the by-elections to 28 Assembly seats will be announced, Scindia would blame BJP for the defeat of his candidates, while the party in turn would hold him responsible for by-poll debacle, said PCC chief Nath while talking to media, here on Tuesday.

Well assured of party winning maximum seats in the polls, the state Congress chief and other party leaders lashed at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the Scindia for creating political instability in the state.

On violence reported during the polling on Tuesday, Nath alleged “When the opposite party saw they had no chance in the elections they resorted to violence, took help of anti-social elements, distributed liquor, money and also misused administration and the police. Today the BJP is deploying all these tactics, as they understood people’s mindset”.

Nath said that people of state are simple, but they are smart enough to see who is making a fool of them; they have been cheated for the last 15 years and they are witness to all incidents that happened in the last seven months. The former chief minister said the people have set their mind and would not tolerate this government anymore.