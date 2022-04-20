Madhya Pradesh: Post Khargone violence, CM tells ADG intelligence to submit ‘no riot’ action plan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wants a strong intelligence system in the state and instructed additional director general (ADG) of police (intelligence) Adarsh Katiyar to chalk out an action plan in this regard, as per officials.

"When are you going to give the action plan?" Chouhan asked the ADG (Intelligence) and said the plan should be given to him at the earliest.

"Means and resources, capable persons etc whatever is required should be engaged but intelligence system must be strengthened," said the CM.

Chouhan was reviewing law and order situation in the state in a meeting held at Mantralaya.

Notably, intelligence failure is supposed to be one of the major reasons behind the recent Khargone riot.

The CM instructed officials to put in place a robust system across the state and said peace of the state should be disturbed at any rate. He asked the police officials to work on beat system to strengthen it. "It's your duty to see that there is peace in the state", said the CM.

Instructing the officials to continue to take action against rioters the CM said, "I will not tolerate riots in Madhya Pradesh. I don't want to see riots in Madhya Pradesh at any cost- not at all."

"Destroy the network of commission. If you are sitting right now thinking that whatever is going on should be allowed to go on then you are not discharging your duty. Work in the field with a sacred resolve", CM said to officials.

Chouhan said the initiative being taken by police to install CCTV (close circuit television) cameras at shrines should be welcomed. Crimes could be controlled with CCTV installed. "You also strengthen the CCTV system and control system. Keep watch constantly on anti-social elements and other activities through CCTV. Impart training to police personnel", added the CM.

He said the training should be given to police personnel how to control riot. If there were some models in this regard in any state or with the Government of India then it should be studied and new technology should be used.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:08 AM IST