Madhya Pradesh: Positivity rate in 36 districts above 10%, higher in Bhopal and Ratlam

BHOPAL: The Covid-19 positivity rate has declined. Yet, the condition related to the pandemic has worsened in 36 districts. In these districts, the positivity rate is above 10%. The positivity rate in the country is still 20%, though. So, the situation arising out of the pandemic has improved in Madhya Pradesh.
As far as the weekly positivity rate goes, the condition in Bhopal and in Ratlam is awful. It is 23% in Bhopal and 21% in Ratlam.
There is no improvement in the situation in Datia, Panna, Harda, Indore, Khargon, Ujjain, Rewa, Baitul, Sidhi, Umaria, Dindori, Sehore, Damoh, Shivpuri, Gwalior and Anuppur. All these districts have been put in the orange zone. The number of patients is spiralling in these districts.
The situation in a few districts has improved in the past few days. The administrations of some districts, adjacent to the borders of Maharashtra, have done well to control the disease. The number of cases has declined in Khandwa, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Guna, Ashoknagar and Bhind.
The positivity rate in Burhanpur has declined to 2% and in Guna to 3%. The corona curfew has been extended up to 31 May in the state, since the positivity rate is as high as 10% in most of the districts.
Additional chief secretary Mohd Suleman says situation has improved in many districts. He has also said that, although the positivity rate in some districts appears higher than in other places, it is, actually, on the decline, which is happening very fast. In many districts, the situation will soon be normal, he says, adding that the number of patients recovering from the disease is also going up. So, the figure of active cases is decreasing, he adds.
