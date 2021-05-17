Madhya Pradesh: Positivity rate in 36 districts above 10%, higher in Bhopal and Ratlam

BHOPAL: The Covid-19 positivity rate has declined. Yet, the condition related to the pandemic has worsened in 36 districts. In these districts, the positivity rate is above 10%. The positivity rate in the country is still 20%, though. So, the situation arising out of the pandemic has improved in Madhya Pradesh.

As far as the weekly positivity rate goes, the condition in Bhopal and in Ratlam is awful. It is 23% in Bhopal and 21% in Ratlam.