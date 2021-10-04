Madhya Pradesh: Poor response for 2nd Covid dose makes health department jittery

BHOPAL: The poor turn up at vaccination centres for second dose of anti-Covid vaccine has made health department jittery. It now plans to send SMS to large numbers of beneficiaries to remind them about second dose date. As per plan, the civic bodies will also be pressed into service for door-to-door contact to ensure total vaccination.

For first dose, people made beelines at vaccination centres and beneficiaries had to wait for hours. But no rush is seen to get second dose at the centres.

District vaccination officer Dr Upendra Dubey admitted that people are not keen to get second dose. “It is matter of deep concern for us. We are sending SMS to beneficiaries for inoculation. BMC team too will be pressed into job,” he added.

According to Dr Dubey, union health ministry has urged states to speed up the process by using line-lists generated on CoWIN platform. “The call of the hour is to give two-dose vaccination, which is full vaccination. That is our agenda and that has to be continued,” ministry stated.

Dr Dubey said states have got those lists and they are looking into it. “There have been reports of irregularities with regard to vaccinations – like dead people getting vaccines, delayed data entry etc. The Union health ministry has cleared air on the matter,” Dr Dubey added.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 08:40 PM IST