Madhya Pradesh: Poor Get Chhola, Kadhi, Rice, Roti from Deendayal Rasoi

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): Fragrance of mouth-watering food was emanating from the city centre of Livelihood Mission near the police station on Saturday when fare under Deendayal Rasoi Yojna was being prepared.

When the food was cooked, former Speaker of MP assembly and present MLA from Narmadapuram Sitasharan Sharma inaugurated Deendayal Rasoi Yojna. Deendayal Rasoi provides food for Rs 5 to the poor. Its outlet is functioning from a centre of the Livelihood Mission near the city police station. On the inaugural day food was provided free of cost. Chairman of Nagar Palika Pankaj Choure, chief municipal officer Ritu Mehra, president of the BJP’s backward wing in the district Jaikishore Choudhary and others were present at the inaugural function.

Food is available for Rs 5 at Deendayal Rasoi, Sharma said, adding that this scheme has been launched at 66 Nagar Palikas. According to Sharma, food was previously available for the poor and labourers at Rs 10, but the price has been reduced to Rs 5. On Saturday, Choure distributed food among the labourers. On the first day, the food consisted of curry made of Chhole, Kadhi, rice and rotis.

Rasoi inaugurated in Rain Basera

Ganj Basoda: Deendayal Rasoi was inaugurated at Rain Basera near old bus stand in Ganj Basoda. Chairperson of Nagar Palika Shashi Yadav also gave residential Pattas among beneficiaries on the occasion.