Madhya Pradesh: Polling for three Rajya Sabha seats on June 19

The Election Commission has announced the poll date for three Rajya Sabha seats in MP.

Elections will be conducted on June 19, and the counting of votes will be done on the same day. Polling will start from 9am and continue till 4pm.

The Congress has fielded former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya.

Former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki are in the fray from the BJP.

According to the present equation, the Congress will get only one seat and the BJP two.

The elections are conducted following the end of term of Rajya Sabha members, Digvijaya Singh, Prabhat Jha and Satyanarayan Jatia.

The Rajya Sabha elections led to Scindia’s crossover to the BJP and toppling of the Congress government in the state.

There was a dispute between Scindia and Singh. After that, Scindia joined the BJP and was made party’s candidate for RS polls.

Two BSP, one SP and four independents will also cast their votes for the RS elections, so the Congress and the BJP are trying to woo those legislators.

Both the parties may try to woo each other’s legislators. Strength of both the parties will come to light in the RS elections.